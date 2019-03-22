Concerns raised at HSE's ability to deliver CervicalCheck inquiry recommendations

Concern has been expressed over the HSE's ability to deliver on the recommendations of the CervicalCheck Scoping Inquiry.

Dr Gabriel Scally has published his views in a new progress report on the issues highlighted in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

In this Implementation Progress Report Dr Scally says he's concerned that 86 of the 124 actions or subtasks fall to the HSE.

82% of those are expected to be completed by the end of June 2019 - but Dr Scally feels it may be wise for the HSE to review the deadlines of some of these before the next independent progress review.

It is noted that the HSE’s "deeply flawed" open disclosure policy remains in place - but is on track to be revised by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Dr Scally believes there has been a reasonable response to the 56 original recommendations he made in September 2018.

Dr Scally has proposed providing another report by May.

The HSE welcomed the report.

“The HSE has made significant progress to date implementing recommendations and actions that fall within its remit. Almost all of the 94 HSE actions will have commenced in 2019 and the majority of these will be completed within the year,” Michele Tait, Implementation Lead, HSE, said.

“We welcome Dr Scally’s feedback on our implementation plan. We are working to ensure that it continues to be refined so the recommendations are fully implemented. We recognise that this is an opportunity to build a great cervical screening programme, strengthen the other screening programmes, whilst making significant improvements in governance and risk management.”