News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Concerns raised about more than 500 charities last year

Concerns raised about more than 500 charities last year
Concerns about clothing collections constituted "a significant number of complaints" in 2019, said Helen Martin, CEO of the Charities Regulator.
By Maresa Fagan
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 04:50 PM

Concerns were raised about 521 charity organisations last year, up 23% on the previous year, the Charities Regulator has confirmed.

Members of the public raised 649 concerns about registered charities last year, one-quarter of which (166) related to bogus clothing collections.

The 2019 annual report of the Charities Regulator found the overall number of concerns was down by 5% on the previous year but more charity organisations were the subject of concern - up from 423 in 2018 to 521 in 2019.

Close to half of all concerns (46%) related to the “legitimacy” of the charity while governance, financial control and transparency issues were also raised.

“Concerns regarding clothing collections constituted a significant number of the concerns that we received in 2019 and so, with the support of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, we launched a national radio campaign in November urging members of the public to check the register of charities before donating,” Chief Executive of the Charities Regulator Helen Martin said.

There are now more than 10,500 charities and 67,000 trustees registered across the country.

While 130 charities were removed from the register, 845 new charities were registered in 2019.

No new investigations were mounted last year although the regulator did publish the findings of an investigation into the Galway University Foundation, which highlighted concerns over spending on travel and accommodation and made a number of recommendations.

2019 also saw an improvement in charities filing financial accounts on time, which they are required to do within 10 months of the end of the financial year.

In 2016, just 42% of charities filed their financial accounts on time but compliance has improved year-on-year with 75% filing on time last year.

Of the 10,514 charities registered by the end of 2019, more than half (54%) served the community, close to one-third (30%) were involved in education, and one-in-ten (9%) were involved in relieving poverty or economic hardship.

Some 875 charities reported an income of more than €1 million, though the vast majority - 80% - had an income of less than €250,000.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of all charities had fewer than 20 volunteers and 43% had no employees. Half were unincorporated organisations, such as associations or a board of management, 44% were incorporated companies, and 6% were set up as charitable trusts.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien said his Department was working with the regulator on changes to strengthen the regulatory functions of the Charities Act.

The regulator said it would continue to monitor the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the charity sector.

More on this topic

Colin Farrell supports ‘brave’ friend with rare skin disease in charity bidColin Farrell supports ‘brave’ friend with rare skin disease in charity bid

Report: 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than 4.6bn people; Ireland has fifth highest number of billionaires per capitaReport: 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than 4.6bn people; Ireland has fifth highest number of billionaires per capita

Unlock hidden value within charity shopsUnlock hidden value within charity shops

Report finds NUIG fundraising charity spent almost €80k on taxis and flights over three yearsReport finds NUIG fundraising charity spent almost €80k on taxis and flights over three years

TOPIC: Charity Regulator

More in this Section

Man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bailMan accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue disputes Garda evidence as he is granted bail

Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crashLorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

Locals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry villageLocals plan to rebuild 50ft monument near Kerry village

Housing Minister refuses to commit to co-living banHousing Minister refuses to commit to co-living ban


Lifestyle

The arrival of the new baby has led to a tricky family dynamic in the Cork-set show, writes Georgia HumphreysBaby's arrival leads to more adventures as the Young Offenders return

THIS week, a gap emerges between my wife and me, until Netflix saves the day.Learner Dad: A week in the sun wasn’t worth all the second-guessing about green lists

Young children need nutrient-rich food throughout the dayBitesize: Forget about snacks think about mini meals instead

A major new drama from David Simon of The Wire, and the concluding episode of I May Destroy You.Tuesday's TV highlights: The Plot Against America, classic soccer and more

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »