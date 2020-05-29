News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Concerns raised about lack of public toilets as Covid-19 restrictions eased

Concerns have been raised about public facilities amid the coronavirus in Dublin for hygiene reasons.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 11:07 AM

With footfall set to rise in Dublin city centre, there is concern the capital is lacking in basic toilet and hand washing facilities.

Dublin Town expects a hundred thousand people to be coming into town from June 8, when the second phase of restrictions are lifted.

Dublin city council says it is acutely aware of a lack of bathrooms with shopping centres and cafes shut and is working on finding a solution.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan says the city managed to have staffed public toilets a hundred years ago but now there are none.

He says: "On Dublin city council there was an allocation of €200,000 in the last budget for a facility both north and south side.

"But that didn't come to pass and so I think now is the time for us to address that issue."

