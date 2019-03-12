Concerns over man missing in Dublin

The parents of a 35-year-old man who is missing since yesterday are said to be concerned for his safety.

Karen Joseph Holland is missing from Lucan and was last seen on the morning of March 11.

Mr Holland is described as being approximately 5’ 6’’ tall with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a hi-vis vest below-waist workman’s jacket and/or a camouflage jacket, blue Jeans and t-shirt, black runners, and carrying a blue/black backpack.

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mr Holland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.