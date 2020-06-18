Concerns over lack of funding for new mental health strategy

Mental health advocates have raised concern about the lack of funding to support the new 10-year mental health strategy.

The roadmap “Sharing the Vision’, was launched by the outgoing Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly, but without costings or details on staffing requirements to deliver on the 100 recommendations.

The strategy places greater emphasis on delivering care and support through online initiatives and community and primary care services.

In the short term, it aims to:

* develop a national mental health promotion plan

* map community and voluntary services across the country

* review facilities in hospital emergency departments

* pilot crisis cafes

* extend child and adolescent services to include young people up to 25 years of age and improve out-of-hours support.

In the longer term, it plans to:

* develop home-based crisis resolution teams

* provide additional staff at day hospitals

* develop intensive care, recovery and rehabilitation beds, dual diagnosis and homeless services

* assess the mental health needs of the prison population.

Expert groups will also be set up to review acute admissions and bed usage and look at mental health supports in Direct Provision centres.

Mental Health Reform, which represents over 70 organisations in the sector, welcomed the new strategy but raised “huge concern” over a lack of funding to support the new blueprint. It also called for a super junior minister for mental health.

The Mental Health Commission said the “ad hoc" and "inconsistent" implementation of the last strategy could not be repeated.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said the policy failed to address the critical staffing deficits in mental health services.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) welcomed the publication of the strategy but said its full implementation would be a key test of the incoming government.

Minister for Mental Health, Jim Daly, said funding was a “poor yardstick” for measuring services and the focus should be on better use of existing resources.

“It’s not all about financial resources; it’s about better use of resources, it’s about a whole of government approach, it’s about sharing responsibilities across departments”.

However, Sinn Féin's spokesperson on mental health, Deputy Pat Buckley, said the strategy would be “a wasted exercise without proper funding and implementation oversight” and that it was “deeply concerning” that no funding was committed in the new programme for government. The party is also calling for a permanent Oireachtas Mental Health Committee.

Fianna Fail spokesperson on mental health Deputy James Browne said funding will be “critical”.

“It’s all going to be about implementation. For too long mental health has been the Cinderella of the health service. I expect now that it will be funded properly,” he said, adding that the new strategy should be costed as a matter of priority by the next minister for mental health.

Minister Daly insisted the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t alter the ambition of the strategy.

“People have used the word tsunami but we don’t have evidence of that to date. We’re still emerging from the Covid situation so we don’t know enough about the impact."

Doctors on the frontline, however, have reported that more people are presenting with mental health challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have called for a doubling of mental health funding.

A survey of almost 200 psychiatrists, by the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, found that one third reported an increase in emergency referrals and half saw more patients relapsing from mental illness as the pandemic and lockdown progressed.

Psychiatrists have also raised concern over poor IT infrastructure and broadband connections impacting on their ability to deliver online consultations during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed that a working group has been established to examine “possible costs associated with the short term recommendations” and will feed into the Department of Health estimates process for 2021.

Clinical Advisor, National Office for Suicide Prevention, Dr Philip Dodd said the HSE was monitoring any pressures on services as a result of the pandemic and was developing a “psychosocial response” to deal with any long-term impacts. “There isn’t necessarily a significant surge in referrals at this particular point but obviously we’re in an early stage of this Covid pandemic and the consequences it may have on people’s mental health,” he said.