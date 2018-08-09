Concerns over how 10-year Sláintecare plan will be paid for

The Government’s high-profile 10-year plan to reform the health service has been criticised for failing to provide a clear price tag on how much it will cost over the next decade.

Health Minister Simon Harris was forced to defend the project yesterday amid fears the multi-billion-euro changes will fail unless exact details are immediately put forward on how much it will cost and where the money will come from.

As part of plans put forward in response to the Sláintecare report published by the Dáil’s committee on the future of healthcare 15 months ago, the Government yesterday recommitted to a series of vital health service reforms.

The 106 changes include:

Plans to ensure a single tier public health system within a decade;

Negotiations with GPs on a new contract which will result in universal free GP care by 2028;

Increasing hospital bed numbers by 2,600 to allow quicker access to care;

Six-month reports on the progress of the changes;

A likely €3bn transitional fund to be set up in October’s budget to help pay for the reforms.

Speaking at the launch of the plan, Mr Harris said the changes are the “light at the end of the tunnel” that patients have been waiting for, after being forced to accept lengthy delays to treatment and inadequate care have been waiting for.

He was repeatedly questioned over where the money will come from to pay for the likely €6bn worth of changes.

He said new taxes will not be needed but failed to outline how funding will be made available.

Mr Harris said: “There is one crucial reason I am not putting a global figure out here today and saying, ‘This is the Sláintecare figure, come and get your slice of it in contract negotiations’.

“This will require significant contractual negotiation with many stakeholders in the health service.

“It will, in some instances, require procurement and tendering and out of a duty of care for the taxpayer, there is obviously a process to go through there,” Mr Harris said yesterday when asked how much the plan will cost.”

Róisín Shortall, a Social Democrats TD and chairwoman of the committee on the future of healthcare

chair Roisin Shortall last night, said last night that while the plans are welcome, there is a need for clarity on how it will be funded and that the Government’s commitment to the reforms must be made clear in the upcoming budget.

Mr Harris confirmed taxpayers may have to pay hospital consultants lucrative financial compensation to make them limit their work to public patients only as part of the high-profile 10-year health service reform plan.

Among the knock-on effects of the planned changes will be the need to draw up new contracts for highly paid hospital consultants who currently work for both the public and private sectors.

Asked if this will mean hospital consultants will need to be financially “compensated” for any changes to their contracts, as outlined in correspondence from the HSE to the Department in recent days, Mr Harris admitted some payouts will be needed.

“In my view, it [compensation] is the wrong word. But is it true to say that if we wanted to disentangle private practice from public hospitals it would require contract negotiations from consultants? Yes, it would. Are we making those decisions today? No, we are not.”