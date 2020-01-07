News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Concerned' Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin man

'Concerned' Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin man
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 10:26 PM

The family of a Dublin man who has been missing since yesterday have said they are concerned for him as they appealed for help to find him.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 32-year-old Bryan Kennedy who was last seen yesterday on Dorset Street in Dublin.

Bryan is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a of slim build, long blonde hair and a long blonde beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with a yellow and black badge on the right shoulder, a grey t-shirt, grey, white and black Logan tracksuit pants and black work boots.

Gardaí and Bryan's family are concerned for him and are asking anyone who may know where Bryan is or may have seen him to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01-666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

More on this topic

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Latest: Body of woman missing from her home in Roscommon foundLatest: Body of woman missing from her home in Roscommon found

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeksDrogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks

Update: Missing Meath woman missing for a fortnight foundUpdate: Missing Meath woman missing for a fortnight found


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeksFamily 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

Suspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car bootSuspect in 'completely random' attempted abduction identified thanks to child's coat victim took from car boot

Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'Health Minister apologises as INMO urges Govt to declare trolley crisis 'a major incident'

Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life Health Minister should focus on health crisis and not ‘exclusion zones’ - Students For Life


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »