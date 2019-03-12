NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Concern voiced after fire breaks out at Portlaoise jail

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 06:59 PM

Concern has been voiced after a fire broke out at one of the country's largest jails.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan expressed concern over the blaze which broke out at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise last night.

No one was injured in the fire which started in the attic of E Division.

However a number of prisoners had to be moved due to power outages.

“Thankfully no one was injured and I commend the fire brigade and all those who responded to the fire in order to extinguish it,” Mr Flanagan said.

“I am also reassured by the confirmation I have received from the Irish Prison Service (IPS) that all relevant safety systems worked as expected.

“Some non-residential areas of the Division have, however, been damaged.

I am of course concerned that the fire broke out in the first place

“I understand power has been restored to many of the affected areas and I know the IPS are working to keep disruptions for prisoners to a minimum.

“I am of course concerned that the fire broke out in the first place.

“Early indications suggest the fire started as a result of an electrical wiring fault however I am expecting a full report on the incident from the IPS in due course.”

- Press Association

