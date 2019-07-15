The Irish Hospital Consultants Association's expressing concern that 100 permanent consultant psychiatric jobs remain unfilled.

It says almost 2,500 children are waiting to access mental health services due to the consultant crisis.

While one-in-four of all patients referred to these services are not seen within the recommended 12 weeks.

IHCA President Dr Donal O'Hanlon outlines what is causing the delays.

"I think there are two main causes," said Dr O'Hanlon. "Number one, it's very hard to recruit people back to Ireland because of the discriminatory pay-cuts that the new entrants have had to work under...

"I suppose the other main reason is the services are historically under-staffed and under-resourced."