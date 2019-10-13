News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Concern over number of agency social workers hired by Tusla

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 04:25 PM

Fianna Fáil has expressed concern over the number of agency staff that Tusla hires as social workers.

In figures seen by the party, there has been a 125% increase in agency social workers since 2016. An increase of 3.8% were directly employed by Tusla for the same period.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, Anne Rabbitte, said agency staff cannot offer the same level of permanency that children need.

She said:

You don't get any level of permanency to be quite honest with you. You're always continuously filling the gaps wherever the agency will change you to.

"Whereas a permanent member of staff would be based in a particular location, they would have a particular case load and they would be following it from start to finish.

"That's the permanency of support that any child is required."

