Concern over lack of self-isolation facilities for Traveller and Roma communities

There is serious concern about the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Traveller and Roma communities.

The Irish Traveller Movement claims there is a need for more self-isolation facilities for the ethnic minorities.

Some Travellers are living in cramped conditions and are not able to stick to social distancing rules.

Bernard Joyce, a director of the Irish Traveller Movement, says the virus has already claimed many lives in the community.

"There's been a number of deaths within the Travelling community of both Travellers and Roma," said Mr Joyce.

"So our concern is that Travellers are a high-risk category group so we need to ensure that members of the community with respiratory and heart problems, people who have gone through chemotherapy or undergone cancer treatment are protected."

