Concern over dog welfare as puppy found abandoned in Dublin

Sean, rescued by Dogs Trust Ireland. Concerns have been raised of an animal welfare crisis in Ireland. Pics: Fran Veale
By Lynne Kelleher
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 10:37 PM

A seven-week-old puppy found abandoned on Dublin's deserted streets could herald the start of a dog welfare crisis.

The adorable pup who has been christened Sean was found shaking in Dublin’s deserted inner city centre last Friday night by a concerned passer-by who delivered him to Dogs Trust.

The charity has now raised concerns there could be a dog welfare crisis in the wake of the pandemic as they are expected an influx of dogs when restrictions are lifted.

Becky Bristow, Executive Director, Dogs Trust Ireland warns the abandoned terrier cross pup is a harbinger of what is to come.

"We don’t know how or why little Sean ended up alone, wandering the streets, but he is now safe, warm and loved.

“However, we are quite apprehensive there will be many more frightened and lonely dogs arriving to us in the coming months and we need to be there for them.”

Last year, there were over 2,300 surrender requests to Dogs Trust which was just over 6 requests a day.

But since lockdown there has just been 15 requests between 16th March and 27th April which is approximately one every three days.

The charity, which is appealing for public support due to a funding shortfall, fears there could be a big surge as people are not giving up their pets.

This is thought to be due to a number of different reasons which include the 2km travel limit, Covid-19 fears and also due to the comforting presence of dogs during the lockdown.

Karla Dunne, Head of Operations, Dogs Trust Ireland said there are serious concerns about dog welfare.

"We have serious concerns that an influx of unwanted dogs is imminent in the coming months, as life slowly returns to normal.

“We are appealing the dog loving community to help dogs like Sean, so they do not to become a voiceless victim of this crisis.

“Right now, dogs couldn’t be more popular, as most people have plenty of time on their hands and are valuing the unconditional love and companionship dogs have to offer.

“Sadly, this isn’t always the case and we fear as people return to their busy lives; many dogs will be left on the side lines.”

To donate go to dogstrust.ie

