Concern over department plan for summer schooling thousands of special needs pupils

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh. Photo: Leon Farrell/PA Wire
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 02:59 PM

Concerns have been raised over the viability of the Department of Education’s plans for summer schooling for thousands of children with special educational needs who have been out of school since March. 

Plans are currently being finalised for providing additional tuition and support this summer to children who have missed out and regressed since schools closed their doors, now more than three months ago. 

However, there is a fear that no more than five or six schools have signed up to provide this tuition this summer as they have given no information on what the programme entails, the Dáíl heard on Wednesday. 

Parents of children with complex and additional needs are "exhausted and heartbroken" despite the best efforts of schools, the Dáil heard, and many feel as if their life-lines have been taken from them since schools closed.

The planned summer programme, which is expected to run similarly to July Provision, will also include students at risk of educational disadvantage who may have struggled with remote learning. 

Finalised plans for the scheme will be published on Friday, along with a roadmap on re-opening schools, after they are discussed by the Cabinet, according to Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education. 

He would like to see the number of children availing of summer tuition doubled this year and it will be available to children who have availed of July Provision in previous years, he told deputies. However, the scheme can only run with the support of teachers, principals, Special Needs Assistants (SNAs), and schools, he added. 

"I want to really emphasize that any programme will be voluntary in nature and it will be a matter for individual choice as to whether a school or teacher feels they can participate." Schools who feel they can do something to help are being asked to do so, he added. 

However, it is now the middle of June and no guidance on this scheme has been issued to schools, teachers, or SNAs. That's according to Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin education spokesman. "How is this going to be ready? The elephant in the room is that I'm concerned it may not be possible to deliver this anywhere near the scale that you are talking about. I really hope you do, it is so, so important, but right now I am concerned it's not going to happen." 

Schools are not signing up for the programme because they have no information, he added. Saplings Special School cannot operate summer tuition this year due to a lack of suitably qualified staff, coupled with its pupils' complex needs. That's according to Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour's education spokesman. "Parents are saying that they are exhausted because when they try to advocate for their children, no one seems to listen." 

Mr McHugh said the majority of July Provision is usually provided outside of schools, and through home tuition. Home-based tuition will be available through this year’s scheme for families who have availed of it in previous years, he said, adding that there will be specific guidance be published around home visits. He is putting pressure on department officials to make sure registration for the scheme runs quickly. 

