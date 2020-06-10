Concern over department plan for summer schooling thousands of special needs pupils

Concerns have been raised over the viability of the Department of Education’s plans for summer schooling for thousands of children with special educational needs who have been out of school since March.

Plans are currently being finalised for providing additional tuition and support this summer to children who have missed out and regressed since schools closed their doors, now more than three months ago.

However, there is a fear that no more than five or six schools have signed up to provide this tuition this summer as they have given no information on what the programme entails, the Dáíl heard on Wednesday.

Parents of children with complex and additional needs are "exhausted and heartbroken" despite the best efforts of schools, the Dáil heard, and many feel as if their life-lines have been taken from them since schools closed.

The planned summer programme, which is expected to run similarly to July Provision, will also include students at risk of educational disadvantage who may have struggled with remote learning.

Finalised plans for the scheme will be published on Friday, along with a roadmap on re-opening schools, after they are discussed by the Cabinet, according to Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education.

He would like to see the number of children availing of summer tuition doubled this year and it will be available to children who have availed of July Provision in previous years, he told deputies. However, the scheme can only run with the support of teachers, principals, Special Needs Assistants (SNAs), and schools, he added.

"I want to really emphasize that any programme will be voluntary in nature and it will be a matter for individual choice as to whether a school or teacher feels they can participate." Schools who feel they can do something to help are being asked to do so, he added.