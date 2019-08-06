Concern over cinemas showing 15A-rated films at ‘parent and toddler’ screenings

The film classification office has expressed concern about cinemas presenting 15A-rated films at ‘parent and toddler’ screenings.

Documents released by the Irish Film Classification Office to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act have revealed that Ger Connolly, director of film classification, said he does not believe 15A-rated films are appropriate for toddlers.

The IFCO says films rated 15A “have been deemed appropriate for viewers of 15 and over”.

“However, they can also be seen by younger children provided they are accompanied by an adult who has deemed the film appropriate viewing for that child,” the guidelines on IFCO’s website reads.

Documents released to the Examiner reveal that last May a member of the public submitted a query to IFCO about cinemas offering ‘parent and toddler’ screenings noting that some outlets offer 15A-rated films as part of the promotion.

“While I understand the ‘A’ places the responsibility of the parent on whether their toddler sees these films it raises the concern that some of these 15A films are actually unsuitable for younger children,” they wrote.

They asked the IFCO if there is a lower age limit on toddlers and babies being admitted to 15A-rated films.

Mr Connolly said the 15A classification was to allow parents to decide for themselves if their child could deal with the issues raised in a film, given the various rates at which children mature.

“However, I believe that this ought to apply to a year or two younger,” he said. “I certainly do not believe any 15A film appropriate viewing for toddlers.”