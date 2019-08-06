News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Concern over babies at 15A screenings

Concern over babies at 15A screenings
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The film classification office has expressed concern about cinemas presenting 15A-rated films at ‘parent and toddler’ screenings.

Documents released by the Irish Film Classification Office to the Irish Examiner under the Freedom of Information Act have revealed that Ger Connolly, director of film classification, said he does not believe 15A-rated films are appropriate for toddlers.

The IFCO says films rated 15A “have been deemed appropriate for viewers of 15 and over”.

“However, they can also be seen by younger children provided they are accompanied by an adult who has deemed the film appropriate viewing for that child,” the guidelines on IFCO’s website reads.

Documents released to this newspaper reveal that last May a member of the public submitted a query to IFCO about cinemas offering ‘parent and toddler’ screenings noting that some outlets offer 15A-rated films as part of the promotion.

“While I understand the ‘A’ places the responsibility of the parent on whether their toddler sees these films it raises the concern that some of these 15A films are actually unsuitable for younger children,” they wrote.

They asked the IFCO if there is a lower age limit on toddlers and babies being admitted to 15A-rated films.

Mr Connolly said the 15A classification was to allow parents to decide for themselves if their child could deal with the issues raised in a film, given the various rates at which children mature.

“However, I believe that this ought to apply to a year or two younger,” he said. “I certainly do not believe any 15A film appropriate viewing for toddlers.”

READ MORE

Tributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festival

More on this topic

A real but dangerous distraction: In our world, Brexit is the minor gameA real but dangerous distraction: In our world, Brexit is the minor game

Licence fee proposals: Yes, a ministerLicence fee proposals: Yes, a minister

Plan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homesPlan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homes

Intensive care crisis ‘is putting lives at risk’Intensive care crisis ‘is putting lives at risk’

More in this Section

Teenager dies after taking substance at Cork Indiependence festivalTeenager dies after taking substance at Cork Indiependence festival

Dublin man appears in court following discovery of 60 guns in car at DoverDublin man appears in court following discovery of 60 guns in car at Dover

Consumers should be informed a levy on electricity bills can reduce energy costsConsumers should be informed a levy on electricity bills can reduce energy costs

Uncertain future for Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyardUncertain future for Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard


Lifestyle

Like a lot of podcast genres — and browsing a bookshop — when it comes to book shows, it’s about finding what suits you.Podcast Corner: You’ve read the book... now hear it discussed

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now music festival

Seán Ó Ríordáin's diaries give an insight into the poet's isolation and illness, as well as politics, literature, and the social stigma of living with TB, writes Pet O'Connell.Behind the lines of Seán Ó Ríordáin: A poet’s isolation

I was recently contacted by a reader who wanted advice on how a possible move to contract work would affect their chances of buying their first home.Making Cents: The step-by-step guide to securing a mortgage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »