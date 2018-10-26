Home»Breaking News»ireland

Concern new BusConnect system will add 'inconvenience, insecurity and uncertainty'

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 12:24 PM

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has expressed concern over the BusConnect plan.

In the council's submission to the National Transport Authority, councillors say the new system will add "inconvenience, insecurity and uncertainty."

30,000 submissions were received by the NTA, including from homeowners who may lose their front gardens as a result of construction.

Cllr Cormac Devlin hopes their concerns are addressed

"Obviously there are areas in which we all hope that the NTA and, indeed, BusConnect themselves are willing to engage and listen to the concerns expressed not only by the public but, indeed, the council and public representatives and, indeed, that they come back with an improved plan to improve the public transport system for Dublin city and county," he said.

Cllr Cormac Devlin

