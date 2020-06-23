News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Concern for welfare of man, 51, missing from Dublin

Peter Geraty
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 06:22 PM

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

Peter Geraty, 51, was last seen at his home in Lucan at around 5am this morning.

Gardaí said it is understood that Peter is driving a green Toyota Yaris with a 99 D registration.

He is described as being 6 foot in height, with a medium build and with dark coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark clothing.

Gardaí said they and Peter’s family have concerns for his welfare.    

They said that anyone with information is requested to contact Gardaí at Lucan Garda Station, on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

