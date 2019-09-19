News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Parents in north Dublin are expressing concern for their children's safety after reports of pupils being suspiciously approached.

The incidents allegedly took place in two separate areas of Balbriggan on September 11 and 17.

Gardaí in Balbriggan confirmed that they had received two separate reports "an alleged suspicious approach" in the area.

A statement from the gardaí read: "Gardaí in Balbriggan received reports of an alleged suspicious approach in the Castlelands area, Balbriggan, Co Dublin on the 11 of September 2019 at approximately 9:30am.

"No offences disclosed."

It added that gardaí "also took a report from a school in relation to an alleged suspicious approach in the Tankardstownn area, Balbriggan, Co Dublin on the 17 of September 2019 at approximately 9:30am.

"No complaints forthcoming as yet from this incident."

It is reported both incidents involved two women approaching school children and asking them to get into a car.

This parent of a school child in Balbriggan says it is a concern.

"First of all you worry, is it true?" said one parent of a school child in Balbriggan.

"And then when it's established that it is actually true, you kind of go 'has anybody got any information'.

"Happening once, you see it as a once-off, but when it happens again, you're kind of going 'okay, it needs to be followed up on'."

