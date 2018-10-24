Concern at Simon Harris' call to expedite abortion

Several members of the Oireachtas health committee have expressed concern over Health Minister Simon Harris’s demand to expedite liberalised abortion laws.

The legislation, which would allow abortions up to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy in all cases, passed the second stage in the Dáil yesterday by 102 votes to 12, with seven abstentions.

Among those to vote against were junior minister Sean Canney and Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín, who is to be suspended from his party for a second time.

The legislation now moves to the committee for consideration. Mr Harris last week wrote to members requesting they sit next week, during a recess, in order to ensure a speedy conclusion.

Several members expressed concern that, were they to do that, insufficient time would be given to table amendments.

“Rushed legislation is likely to result in mistakes,” said Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly, adding that while he was willing to consider sitting during the break, the bill is complex and requires proper consideration.

Chairman Michael Harty said that, were the committee to sit next week, amendments would have to be submitted by 11am tomorrow.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said: “Submissions have to be in four working days before they can be considered, so if we are to sit, it can only be Thursday and that would mean amendments would have to be in by Thursday, 11am, this week.

This bill will attract a lot of attention and people should and will be given adequate time to deal with it properly.

If the committee does not sit during the recess, it is not due to sit again until November 7. Mr Harty said he was willing to consider sitting earlier that week, if required.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin said disciplinary procedures will begin against Mr Tóibín today and it is expected he will be suspended for up to six months.

Defending his decision to oppose the legislation, Mr Tóibín said: “This issue is far more important than my job or any job in Leinster House. I will seek to amend this legislation at committee and report stage. I will seek to stop Simon Harris making doctors and other medical professionals providing or arranging abortions against their will. In this new era of choice, we need choice for everyone.

I will seek to prevent gender-selection abortion and abortion on the basis of disability. I will seek to ensure that unborn children who survive abortions are given adequate health care to allow them survive their injuries. I will seek that there will be adequate reporting on par with the British system so policymakers and the general public in future understand what is happening in the Irish system.

The 12 TDs to vote against the bill were: Éamon Ó Cuív and Marc MacSharry of Fianna Fáil; Mr Tóibín; and Independents Mr Canney, Michael Fitzmaurice, Peter Fitzpatrick, Carol Nolan, Danny Healy Rae, Michael Healy Rae, Michael Lowry, Mattie McGrath, and Michael Collins.

The seven Fianna Fáil TDs who abstained were: Charlie McConalogue, Mary Butler, Sean Haughey, Eugene Murphy, Andrias Moynihan, John Curran, and Pat Casey.