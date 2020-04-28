Concern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdown

Additional reporting by Conall Ó Fátharta, and Juno McEnroe

Health authorities have acknowledged that patience is “wearing thin” with the Covid-19 lockdown as visible public apathy mounts towards the rules in place regarding social distancing.

It comes following numerous weekend reports of the public flouting the guidelines by having street parties and other social gatherings.

Speaking at last night’s briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), chief medical officer Tony Holohan said that, while people may be getting “frustrated”, much work remains to be done in order to improve the rate of transmission of the virus in the community.

He also said he wouldn’t be making a decision on whether or not to relax the lockdown until the last minute before the next deadline of May 5. “I haven’t yet made my mind up. We are not there yet. We’re still reporting a significant number of cases, we still have a significant challenge in terms of healthcare facilities reporting cases,” he said.

A further 18 deaths from the virus were announced, bringing the overall death toll in Ireland to 1,102 to date.

Some 386 new cases of the disease were also confirmed meaning there have now been 19,648 instances of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Holohan warned that, while the country had done great work in terms of preventing widespread community transmission, the rate of improvement was slowing.

“We’re still seeing improvement, but the rate of improvement is slowing down a little bit. The number of people in intensive care units for example is dropping, but at a slower rate than it was.”

Garda Seamus Luddy and Garda Peter O’’Loughlin, garda roads policing, Fermoy, Co. Cork, at a Covid-19 garda checkpoint near Fermoy.

Picture Denis Minihane.

The warning comes as gardaí are set to launch a massive crackdown on movement ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend. Operation Fanacht will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country to ensure public compliance with the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

They will run from 7am today until the end of the May Bank Holiday weekend on Monday night.

The measures include:

Large-scale checkpoints on many main routes, and thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes and in towns and villages.

High visibility Garda patrols at major tourist locations, parks and natural beauty spots to ensure compliance with restrictions.

At any one time, there will be over 2,500 gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.

Operation Fanacht previously ran from in the run up to and during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

READ MORE Gardaí mount massive bank holiday travel crackdown

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar -left- and Minister for health Simon Harris at Government Buildings, Dublin, briefing the media on the Government’’s new Wellbeing initiative #InThisTogether which aims to help everyone in Ireland to Stay Connected, Stay Active, and look after their Mental Wellbeing throughout the Covid-19 Emergency.(Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Government will publish an action plan or ‘exit strategy’ to further fight the virus but also lay out a step by step process for easing restrictions later this week.

While the Cabinet will meet today, a second meeting on Friday is expected to assess the latest clinical information before decisions are taken ahead of the May 5 deadline when the current set of restrictions run out.

Government sources have dismissed claims any moves to ease restrictions will just come down to testing levels for the virus and say advice on the numbers in intensive care units and the level of transmission will be other influencing factors.

Mr Varadkar is also expected to address the nation on the exit strategy.