Computer and documents seized during search of Patrick Quirke's home, court hears

The jury in Patrick Quirke’s trial has heard a computer was taken from his home as part of the Garda investigation into Bobby Ryan’s murder.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, denies murdering his ex-girlfriend Mary Lowry’s boyfriend sometime between June 3, 2011, and April 30, 2013.

On April 30, 2013, Patrick Quirke found Bobby Ryan’s naked body in an underground run-off tank on the farm of his ex-lover Mary Lowry, who was seeing the local DJ when he went missing almost two years beforehand.

Patrick Quirke

Detective Sergeant John Keane told the jury he was not involved in the initial searches for Mr Ryan when his case was being treated as a missing person investigation but was brought in after the discovery of his body.

Just over a fortnight later, he said he went to Mr Quirke’s home with a search warrant.

When asked what they were looking for, Det. Sgt Keane told the accused that they were searching for evidence in relation to the murder of Bobby Ryan.

He said Mr Quirke asked how Bobby had died and Det. Sgt Keane told him he could not tell him that.

Det. Sgt Keane said he then searched Mr Quirke's home with five other officers.

He said Mr Quirke's home farm and a nearby farm he rented were also searched.

A number of items were seized during the searches, including a computer and other electronic devices, some documents, green overalls and a trailer.