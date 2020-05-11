Compliance 'still high' as Covid-19 death toll rises by 15, cases top 23,000

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has announced another 15 deaths from Covid-19 in the country over the past 24 hours.

It brings the overall Covid-19 death toll to 1,467.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that validation of their data has resulted in the denotification of six deaths to bring the figure to 1,467.

There are also another 139 cases of coronavirus in the country, meaning Ireland has had 23,135 patients from the virus in total.

Earlier, a further three deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland by the department of health.

It brings total related fatalities in the North to 438 and the total on the island of Ireland to 1,905.

The Department of Health carried out research today that shows that, while 43% believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, compliance with safe behaviours to protect from the virus remains high.

It found that 95% of people washing their hands more often, 78% coughing into their elbows, 71% disposing of used tissues immediately and 90% social distancing in queues.

The online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today reveals: 71% intend to use sanitizer, up from 59% one month ago

61% intend sitting further apart from others when outside or on public transport, up from 36% one month ago

34% intend staying at home rather than going out, up from 16% one month ago

The HSE's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with Covid-19.

"These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities.

"The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”

The HPSC also released data as of midnight on Saturday, May 9, when there were 22,894 cases..

It reveals: 57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%