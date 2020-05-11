Compliance 'still high' as Covid-19 death toll rises by 15, cases top 23,000

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has announced another 15 deaths from Covid-19 in the country over the past 24 hours.
It brings the overall Covid-19 death toll to 1,467.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that validation of their data has resulted in the denotification of six deaths to bring the figure to 1,467.
There are also another 139 cases of coronavirus in the country, meaning Ireland has had 23,135 patients from the virus in total.
Earlier, a further three deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland by the department of health.
It brings total related fatalities in the North to 438 and the total on the island of Ireland to 1,905.
The Department of Health carried out research today that shows that, while 43% believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, compliance with safe behaviours to protect from the virus remains high.
It found that 95% of people washing their hands more often, 78% coughing into their elbows, 71% disposing of used tissues immediately and 90% social distancing in queues.
The HSE's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with Covid-19.
"These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.
"The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”
The HPSC also released data as of midnight on Saturday, May 9, when there were 22,894 cases..