Competitor killed in Donegal International Rally; event suspended

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 02:21 PM

A competitor has been killed in the Donegal International Rally this afternoon.

The crash happened at 12.30pm on Super Stage 15 on the Fanad Head Loop.

The first three stages of the rally have been cancelled. the rally started on Friday. Today was the final day.

In a statement, Donegal Motor Club said: "Donegal Motor Club want to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30pm. The matter is currently being dealt with. A further statement will be released at 16.00pm."

Gardaí are at the scene and have confirmed a "serious collision".

More as we get it.

