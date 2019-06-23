News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Competitor killed in Donegal International Rally; event cancelled

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 05:09 PM

A competitor has been killed in the Donegal International Rally this afternoon.

A second man has been seriously injured according to the Donegal Daily.

The crash happened at 12.30pm on Super Stage 15 on the Fanad Head Loop.

The final stages of the rally have been cancelled. The rally started on Friday. Today was the final day.

In a statement, Donegal Motor Club said: "Donegal Motor Club want to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30pm. The matter is currently being dealt with. A further statement will be released at 16.00pm."

Gardaí are at the scene and have confirmed a "serious collision".

More as we get it.

READ MORE

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

More on this topic

How one woman and her husband walked their way to happiness

We Sell Book: ‘Marie Kondo effect is devaluing books’

FoodSpace: A shining light for Irish food sustainability

Man released after fatal Wexford crash that killed driver

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Underarm tactics: Meet the scientist on a mission to end body odour

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

How about a trip back in time at Cork antiques sales

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »