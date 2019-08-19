Company that built schools with structural issues awarded contract to build Limerick hospital ward

The company that built schools later found to have structural problems, is to build a new hospital ward in Limerick.

42 schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) were found to have structural defects.

The €14m contract for the 60-bed hospital development was signed in May.

The UL Hospital Group said the contract is progressing well and it expects the new beds to be open in time for Winter 2020.

The Department of Education is pursuing legal action against the developer after 42 schools it built were found to have structural defects.

All of the schools need permanent remediation works. WBS said it is committed to working with the Department of Education to resolve the structural issues.

Last week, Education Minister Joe McHugh was urged to "come clean" over the scale of the Celtic Tiger schools safety crisis after it was confirmed that more than a dozen facilities still need more fire protection and structural repairs.

Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, demanded that the exact details of what is happening at each affected school are made public, saying there is "growing unease about the safety of some schools" being used by children.

In response to an Irish Examiner investigation last year, the Department of Education confirmed last autumn that 42 schools built during the Celtic Tiger era by Western Building Systems faced potential fire and structural safety concerns.

WBS last week accused the Department of Education of “distraction and secrecy” over an ongoing review.

The company said it has “serious concerns” over how long the independent review will take.

In a series of queries put to the department, the Co Tyrone-based firm asked what criteria was adopted for the remedial assessments and subsequent works at the schools.

It also questioned why the schools identified which were certified by the department’s own professional assessors, were “suddenly” deemed to have defects.