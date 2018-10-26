Home»Breaking News»ireland

Company that built closed schools only invited to visit four of 42 affected

Friday, October 26, 2018

The company at the centre of the school structures controversy says they have only been invited to visit four of the 42 schools identified as having problems.

Western Building Systems have met with representatives from both of the schools that have been closed over safety concerns.

The exterior of Tyrrelstown Educate Together School in Dublin which has been closed due to safety concerns. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Western Building Systems issued a statement today outlining key points they want to establish and repeating their request to meet the Education Minister.

The company wants to find out why schools previously deemed compliant by the department now are not and they want to see all reports from previous Department inspections.

WBS also says they have been granted 42 out of 80 tenders by the department since 2005.

The company says they are doing a full audit of WBS schools not based on concern but to ensure standards.

