Company fined €2k after trailer spills load and injures cyclist

A company has been fined €2,000 after an incident in which a trailer carrying timber became detached from the vehicle carrying it, spilling the load onto the road and injuring a cyclist.

Horgan Bros Timber Extraction Limited, of Toames West, Macroom, Co Cork, faced two charges arising out of the incident at Newtown, Bantry, Co Cork on August 21, 2017.

It was alleged that the vehicle had a defect that could have been spotted by ordinary care and that the vehicle was not maintained in good and efficient order and was therefore liable to cause a danger.

Pleading guilty to the charges on behalf of his client, solicitor Sean Cahill said this was the first time the company had ever been involved in such an incident and that “they are a very responsible company”.

Ms Cahill said the insurance matters were all in order.

Judge James McNulty, hearing the case in Bantry District Court, summarised the evidence as a trailer carrying a load of lumber which had been freshly harvested from a forest had become detached from the tractor unit carrying it, with the load spilling and a cyclist being struck.

“That is a serious matter,” the judge said. “These trucks are on the road all the time. We all see them.”

Mr Cahill had told the court the injured party was also from Macroom and one of the first things the co-founder of the firm had done was to go and see him.

“It was a hidden type of defect,” Mr Cahill said. “It should have been spotted but it wasn’t.”

He said the vehicle had been passed as mechanically fit and that while no-one was 100% sure as to the reason, an expert hired by the company suggested it may have been that a plate was excessively worn.

Judge McNulty fined the company €2,000 on one of the charges, taking the other charge into account, and struck out four charges against the driver of the vehicle, adding that the company must bear the responsibility.