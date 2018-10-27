Home»Breaking News»ireland

Company fined €2k after trailer spills load and injures cyclist

Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 04:30 AM
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

A company has been fined €2,000 after an incident in which a trailer carrying timber became detached from the vehicle carrying it, spilling the load onto the road and injuring a cyclist.

Horgan Bros Timber Extraction Limited, of Toames West, Macroom, Co Cork, faced two charges arising out of the incident at Newtown, Bantry, Co Cork on August 21, 2017.

It was alleged that the vehicle had a defect that could have been spotted by ordinary care and that the vehicle was not maintained in good and efficient order and was therefore liable to cause a danger.

Pleading guilty to the charges on behalf of his client, solicitor Sean Cahill said this was the first time the company had ever been involved in such an incident and that “they are a very responsible company”.

Ms Cahill said the insurance matters were all in order.

Judge James McNulty, hearing the case in Bantry District Court, summarised the evidence as a trailer carrying a load of lumber which had been freshly harvested from a forest had become detached from the tractor unit carrying it, with the load spilling and a cyclist being struck.

“That is a serious matter,” the judge said. “These trucks are on the road all the time. We all see them.”

Mr Cahill had told the court the injured party was also from Macroom and one of the first things the co-founder of the firm had done was to go and see him.

“It was a hidden type of defect,” Mr Cahill said. “It should have been spotted but it wasn’t.”

He said the vehicle had been passed as mechanically fit and that while no-one was 100% sure as to the reason, an expert hired by the company suggested it may have been that a plate was excessively worn.

Judge McNulty fined the company €2,000 on one of the charges, taking the other charge into account, and struck out four charges against the driver of the vehicle, adding that the company must bear the responsibility.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Court refuses application to sell alcohol at Cork eatery

Driver halted bus to tell gardaí about passenger

Man, 60, who put hand up teen's skirt 'clouted' with carton of milk by sister

Former office administrator of Cork credit union jailed for two years for stealing €325k

More in this Section

New housing model planned for older people

Cork Guinness Jazz Festival hits high note this weekend

Exit polls: Michael D Higgins set for re-election; Peter Casey comfortable runner-up

The EuroMillions results are in...


Breaking Stories

Top designers' advice on garden colour to blow the blues away

How to free yourself from housework drudgery

Wishlist: Mirror designs and coffee capsules

Mairi Stone setting her ideas in ceramic creations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »