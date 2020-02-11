News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Commuters warned of treacherous conditions as snow and ice warning in effect

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 07:29 AM

There may be travel disruption in some areas this morning because of treacherous weather conditions.

Met Éireann says the west and north will be worst hit but a Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the whole country.

It will remain in place until midnight tonight and more snowfalls are likely during the day especially in the west and north.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

This warning is in effect until 8pm this evening.

Around 3,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning because of strong winds overnight.

The ESB say most of the power cuts effect Donegal and north western areas where there were gusts of up to 130 km/hour yesterday.

It says crews have been out since first light to restore power.

"Temperatures overnight have dipped down to zero and -1°C in one or two locations and with that there are some icy conditions across the country at the moment," said Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel.

"This is especially so on any untreated surfaces so especially on rural roads.

"There certainly are some icy patches that have developed so do take care if you are travelling out and about around the country this morning."

Commuters are warned that there will be travel disruption in places.

"Conditions this morning are expected to be pretty bad this morning as there have been quite a number of snowfalls across the country throughout the course of last night.

"That snow is expected to continue in parts of the country, certainly through this morning and into this afternoon.

"Predominantly through parts of Connacht and northwest Ulster but we cannot rule out some isolated parts of snow in midlands areas and parts of inland Munster as well," said Mr Nolan.

Motorists have been warned to drive carefully with many roads icy.

    If you are driving, remember...

  • It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

  • Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

  • Keep your windows clear of snow during your journey.

  • Manoeuvre gently; avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid.

  • Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin.

  • When travelling downhill, especially through a series of bends, select a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently.

TOPIC: Weather

