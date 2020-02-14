News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Community workers strike over pay and pensions in Dublin

Community workers strike over pay and pensions in Dublin
Hundreds of CE Supervisors staged a one day strike over pensions and protested to the Department of Fianace/ Government Buildings calling on the Government to address the issues in the dispute. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 03:36 PM

Hundreds of community workers have marched to the Department of Finance this afternoon over pay and pensions.

Healthcare assistants say they have not had a pay rise in 12 years.

They want the government to make sure services are properly funded.

Community employment supervisors are also involved in the rally because a Labour Court recommendation for them to get receive a pension has yet to be implemented.

It has been reported that 1,200 community employment scheme supervisors have been overseeing 900 state-funded services for almost 30 years but do not count as public sector workers and do not receive the state pension.

Hundreds of CE Supervisors staged a one day strike over pensions and protested to the Department of Fianace/ Government Buildings calling on the Government to address the issues in the dispute. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.
Hundreds of CE Supervisors staged a one day strike over pensions and protested to the Department of Fianace/ Government Buildings calling on the Government to address the issues in the dispute. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.

One protester in Dublin today said: "We've 880 approximately supervisors that have retired since this Labour Court recommendation was made in 2008.

"They went from a weekly wage down to the old age pension."

Another protester said:

"There's no value on us. And this thing of entering into talks every so often, every few years they enter into talks and they go nowhere .We're fed up of it."

READ MORE

Strict security part of management plan for proposed Limerick city student apartments

More on this topic

Hundreds of schools shut due to TUI strikeHundreds of schools shut due to TUI strike

Teachers to ramp up industrial actionTeachers to ramp up industrial action

Ambulance Service planning national mobilising campaignAmbulance Service planning national mobilising campaign

Irish Medical Organisation sets 21-day deadline to avoid ballot for industrial actionIrish Medical Organisation sets 21-day deadline to avoid ballot for industrial action


Community WorkersStrikeDublinTOPIC: Strikes

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigationGardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

National Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was soldNational Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Women's Aid Valentine's Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuseWomen's Aid Valentine's Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuse

Man charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in FinglasMan charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in Finglas


Lifestyle

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

Áilín Quinlan asks three couples to share the story of how they met and their secrets to a happy relationshipWorking it out together: Three couples share their recipe for a happy marriage

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »