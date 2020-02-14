Community workers strike over pay and pensions in Dublin

Hundreds of community workers have marched to the Department of Finance this afternoon over pay and pensions.

Healthcare assistants say they have not had a pay rise in 12 years.

They want the government to make sure services are properly funded.

Community employment supervisors are also involved in the rally because a Labour Court recommendation for them to get receive a pension has yet to be implemented.

It has been reported that 1,200 community employment scheme supervisors have been overseeing 900 state-funded services for almost 30 years but do not count as public sector workers and do not receive the state pension.

Hundreds of CE Supervisors staged a one day strike over pensions and protested to the Department of Fianace/ Government Buildings calling on the Government to address the issues in the dispute. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.

One protester in Dublin today said: "We've 880 approximately supervisors that have retired since this Labour Court recommendation was made in 2008.

"They went from a weekly wage down to the old age pension."

Another protester said:

"There's no value on us. And this thing of entering into talks every so often, every few years they enter into talks and they go nowhere .We're fed up of it."