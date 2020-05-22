News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Community shocked after death of woman, 40s, in Meath house fire

By Louise Walsh
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 11:08 AM

A community has been left in shock and sadness today after the death of a popular woman in a house fire in Co Meath yesterday evening.

The woman in her 40s died in the fire which broke out at a house in the Ros na Rí estate on the Commons Road in Navan at 6pm.

Three units of the fire service in Navan and one unit from Kells battled the blaze which is believed to have taken hold quickly.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement gardaí said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a house fire in Navan, Co Meath on Thursday 21 May, 2020. The fire is reported to have broken out at approximately 6pm.

"Fire services attended the scene and extinguished the fire. One woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered deceased in the house and her body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan."

The deceased has been named locally this morning as Siobhan Gaughan who it's understood shared the house with her sister and her nephew.

It is reported Siobhan's sister and nephew managed to escape uninjured while the deceased was in a bedroom upstairs

It is understood that neighbours tried to gain access to the house but could not get upstairs due the spread of the flames.

It is the second person from the Navan area to be killed in a house fire in recent months.

Nearby Clogherboy residents were left in shock by the death of John Boy Power who was one of two people who died in a blaze at a home in Kells in March.

Navan Sinn Féin Cllr Eddie Fennessy said people in the town were only waking up to the tragedy this morning.

"We are all deeply saddened here by this terrible tragedy," he said.

"Siobhan is the second person from the Commons Road community to die tragically in a house fire this year.

"I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace."

Navan Mayor Cllr Tommy Reilly also expressed his sympathies on the terrible tragedy, saying: "the sense of shock in the town today is just palpable from anyone who is out and about.

"I think I can say the whole town stands with the family in grief this morning."

