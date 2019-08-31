News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Community mourns 'wonderful neighbour' after man, 70s, dies in house fire

Community mourns 'wonderful neighbour' after man, 70s, dies in house fire
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 01:05 PM

An elderly man has died following a house fire in Co Waterford.

It happened in the city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 5am this morning Gardaí were alerted to a fire at Balleytruckle Court in the city.

Local fire services attended and the blaze was brought under control.

A man in his late 70s, who was in the house at the time, died in the incident.

His body has been removed from the scene and has been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected.

One of the man's neighbours says it's a tragedy for the local area

"He had been a neighbour of mine here for the last eight years," said one of the man's neighbours.

"He was a wonderful neighbour, never had any hassle with him.

"It is very, very sad for the residents of Ballytruckle but it's nice to know that everybody looks out for everybody."

READ MORE

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €42k worth of cannabis

More on this topic

Man, 60s, dies following house fire in KerryMan, 60s, dies following house fire in Kerry

One person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in DublinOne person treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Dublin

Man, 46, dies after house fire in DublinMan, 46, dies after house fire in Dublin

Update: Man released after questioning over fatal Terenure house fire Update: Man released after questioning over fatal Terenure house fire

TOPIC: House fires

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The Oscar-winning actor on his legacy, his philosophy of acting — and his search for the Holy Grail. By David Marchese.Nicolas unCaged: Acting, legacy and his search for the Holy Grail

Forty years after Alien was released, Suzanne Harrington pays tribute to Lieutenant Ellen Ripley — one of the greatest female protagonists in cinema history.Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »