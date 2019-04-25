Community in fear after shots fired at Tallaght house, says cllr

A local councillor has said the community of Tallaght in South Dublin is in fear these Easter holidays after shots were fired at a house overnight.

At around 2am this morning a number of shots were fired at the front of a house in Cushlawn Park.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor, Charlie O'Connor, is urging anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "People are trying to go about their lives in a normal way...it's school holiday time.

"Cushlawn is a great community and people...are very upset about this as they are when any such incident takes place.

"I would ask the community to cooperate with the Tallaght gardaí in respect of the matter."