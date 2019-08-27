News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Community hospital facing closure

Community hospital facing closure
Catherine Shanahan and Seán Ó Riordan
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A community hospital that has served the people of Cobh for more than 100 years is under imminent threat of closure, with just five weeks’ funding left to keep the service running, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The dire financial situation at Cobh Community Hospital is outlined in a letter from INMO representative Liam Conway to local politicians this week.

Mr Conway warns the financial crisis could have “serious consequences” for the 44 elderly residents and 15 nursing staff.

Sean O’Connor, a member of Cobh Town Council as well as Cork County Council, said he was devastated by the news.

“I was born there in 1946,” he said. “My two eldest children were born there. My daughter is nursing there now. My grandmother and mother died there. This is devastating news. The hospital has served the community so well for so long.

“What are all the elderly residents supposed to do if it closes? Where will they go? Where will the staff go?”

Mr Conway said last night that the INMO wrote to the HSE yesterday asking for assistance.

He said the hospital was “pivotal” as a unit caring for the elderly and to close it would put further pressure on HSE frontline services as well as causing “serious distress to residents”.

The HSE said last night that Cork Kerry Community Healthcare “is in regular contact with the board of Cobh Community Hospital and is confident that the hospital is financially viable and will be able to continue to serve the population into the future”.

Cobh Community Hospital, established in 1908, is a trust run by a voluntary board of management.

More on this topic

Survey: Cost of private nursing home care due to delays in accessing support schemeSurvey: Cost of private nursing home care due to delays in accessing support scheme

HSE to review visa scheme disrupting out-of-hours coverHSE to review visa scheme disrupting out-of-hours cover

80 graduates without HSE offer despite 100 vacancies80 graduates without HSE offer despite 100 vacancies

HSE spending on agency staff in mental health services nearly twice its budgetHSE spending on agency staff in mental health services nearly twice its budget

TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

Dublin City Council to introduce reduced speed limits to 31 new areasDublin City Council to introduce reduced speed limits to 31 new areas

'One infected person can infect 10 to 20 people': HSE urge people to get vaccinated for measles and mumps'One infected person can infect 10 to 20 people': HSE urge people to get vaccinated for measles and mumps

Man and youth arrested in relation to firearm seizure in DroghedaMan and youth arrested in relation to firearm seizure in Drogheda

IMO criticise 'sub-standard' working conditions and 'empty promises' from GovernmentIMO criticise 'sub-standard' working conditions and 'empty promises' from Government


Lifestyle

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman who is feeling confused after a possible one-night-stand.Ask a counsellor: ‘I slept with a guy at a party – will I ever see him again?’

Unsure which plants to place in the bathroom, lounge or bedroom? Houseplant expert Claire Bishop shares her top tips.Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »