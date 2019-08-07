News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Community 'devastated' after teen dies following fall in Lanzarote

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 07:19 AM

A community in Meath is in mourning after the death of a young man while on holiday in Lanzarote.

15-year-old Mikey Leddy from Navan died in hospital yesterday after falling from a wall on Monday morning.

It happened in the holiday resort of Puerto del Carmen, where he was staying with his family.

It was reported locally that emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen early on Monday morning where they found the teenager with a serious head injury after falling from the top of a wall.

It is understood Mikey suffered cardiac arrest and was revived before being brought to hospital.

Padraig Fitzsimons, a local Fianna Fáil councillor in Navan said Mr Leddy will be missed by all his friends and family.

Mr Fitzsimons said Mikey was a "lovely young fella" and an "excellent footballer".

"The whole community is devastated. The outpouring of grief from all round is really heartfelt," Mr Fitzsimons added

"It's a tough time for everyone.

"Our hearts go out to his parents in particular, Damien and Aisling."

GAA club Navan O'Mahony's posted on social media to say the club "wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and teammates."

Yesterday, local Fianna Fáil Cllr Tommy Reilly expressed his sympathy with the family.

"It's a terrible tragedy to happen to a well-known Navan family and my heart goes out to his siblings, Mikey's dad Damien and his mum Aisling who is part of the Kelly family from Slane.

"Mikey was a very popular young man who had a huge circle of friends and a was great footballer with the O'Mahony's GAA Club.

"Two families, relatives and friends are heartbroken tonight."

- additional reporting by Louise Walsh

