Community 'deeply shocked' as post-mortem due to be carried out on Tallaght assault victim

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today on the body of a man who was attacked in Tallaght.

Vincent Parsons, from Clondalkin, was found with serious head injuries in the Killinarden estate in West Dublin on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old was hospitalised after the attack which happened near a pub where he was socialising.

Mr Parsons was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital last night.

Local councillor Charlie O'Connor says the area is in shock.

"A tragic incident such as this does upset people throughout Tallaght but especially in the Killinarden area where the unfortunate young man was found," said Cllr O'Connor.

"The sense that I'm getting is that people are deeply shocked about what happened.

"First, we must sympathise with his family and those affected by this particular sad and brutal death."

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.