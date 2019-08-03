Community 'deeply saddened' as Longford church vandalised again

A bishop says he's "deeply saddened" by the latest act of vandalism at a Longford church.

Windows, including a stained glass window, were smashed at St Michael's Church in Shroid last night.

It's the second time the church has been vandalised in recent years, the last taking place at Easter in 2017.

Another parish church was also vandalised last year.

Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, has condemned the latest incident and is appealing for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

He said: “Let there be no ambiguity, this is not a victimless crime. Vandalism of this kind is profoundly disrespectful to people of faith and to places of worship. It is threatening and distressing.

“In a truly pluralist society, these examples of vandalism are of concern to our whole community.”