News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Community 'deeply saddened' as Longford church vandalised again

Community 'deeply saddened' as Longford church vandalised again
Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 07:15 PM

A bishop says he's "deeply saddened" by the latest act of vandalism at a Longford church.

Windows, including a stained glass window, were smashed at St Michael's Church in Shroid last night.

It's the second time the church has been vandalised in recent years, the last taking place at Easter in 2017.

Another parish church was also vandalised last year.

Francis Duffy, Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, has condemned the latest incident and is appealing for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

He said: “Let there be no ambiguity, this is not a victimless crime. Vandalism of this kind is profoundly disrespectful to people of faith and to places of worship. It is threatening and distressing.

“In a truly pluralist society, these examples of vandalism are of concern to our whole community.”

READ MORE

Mourners injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

More on this topic

Two men arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime gangTwo men arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime gang

'Extremely lucky' garda dragged by car was not more seriously injured'Extremely lucky' garda dragged by car was not more seriously injured

Helpline supporting victims of crime reports 52% increase in calls since 2015Helpline supporting victims of crime reports 52% increase in calls since 2015

Woman slashed with a knife during robbery in DublinWoman slashed with a knife during robbery in Dublin

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Food Safety Authority issue recall of bottled water due to arsenic levelsFood Safety Authority issue recall of bottled water due to arsenic levels

Man taken to hospital after Co Cork crashMan taken to hospital after Co Cork crash

Liffey Swim to go ahead despite water quality concernsLiffey Swim to go ahead despite water quality concerns

Number of drivers pulled for speeding doubled as gardaí issue Bank Holiday warningNumber of drivers pulled for speeding doubled as gardaí issue Bank Holiday warning


Lifestyle

House-hunting is a curious blend of agony and ecstasy. Some of us find the myriad of box-ticking extremely stressful — but then again who doesn’t love a good excuse to pore over the property pages, lust after those must-haves in glossy interiors spreads and oh-so-casually stop by auctioneer’s windows during our evening stroll?‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »