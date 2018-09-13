Community-based store in Dublin city celebrates sale of winning €1m Lotto ticket

Celebrations are underway in a community-based store on the North Circular Road in Dublin 7 this morning after the National Lottery confirmed the winning location of last night’s Daily Million top prize of €1m.

Staff of the Costcutter Express Store on North Circular Road in Phibsboro in Dublin 7 ceebrating the sale of the winning Daily Millions ticket.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Costcutter Express Store on North Circular Road in Phibsboro in Dublin 7.

Colm Allen, owner of the lucky Costcutter Express store said:

“We are a community-based store in the heart of a very large residential area in Dublin City so we are absolutely delighted for one of our local customers this morning.

"Since the doors opened early this morning, we have been telling our customers the good news and there is a genuine outpouring of goodwill for the lucky winner.

"We have eight staff in the store so we are looking forward to the celebrations today as we toast the good fortune of one of our locals with a couple of sips of champagne.”

This is the second big National Lottery win for the Costcutter Express in Dublin 7 since Colm Allen opened the business nearly 12 years ago.

He appealed to all of his customers to check their lottery tickets for the €1m prize after a €350,000 Lotto prize went unclaimed in 2010.

He said: “In 2010, we sold a winning Lotto Plus 1 top prize ticket which was worth €350,000 at the time.

"Unfortunately, that went unclaimed so we’re going to make sure that each and every one of our customers checks and double checks their tickets so that they can claim their incredible €1m prize.”

So far this year, there have been four top prize winners in the Daily Million and Plus games.

The last top prize winner of the €1 million was also sold on the North Circular Road in Dublin 7, in the neighbouring A&J Ormsby Store last February.

The winning Daily Million numbers from last night’s 9pm draw were:

05, 07, 23, 24, 33, 35 and the Bonus 22

- Digital Desk