Communions and Confirmations cancelled in Kerry diocese

All confirmations and Holy Communions in the Diocese of Kerry are being postponed.

In a statement this morning, new dates will be set when schools re-open and gatherings are less restricted, Bishop Ray Browne said.

The bishop said it was time to focus not just on the over-70s but on children and teenagers, and their families.

“Over the past 5 weeks the focus has been on our hospitals and health services, on so many other public and essential services, and the situation of the over-70’s being shielded in their homes. What of the family homes where there are children and teenagers?”

Tensions were rising because of confinement and not taking part in usual hobbies, Dr Browne noted.

“The pandemic impacts all homes hugely, and I am going to highlight three particular situations,” Dr Browne said referring to the Leaving Cert and the Confirmation and Communion classes.

“All our hearts go out to the Leaving Cert class of 2020,” he said.

"Confirmation usually in sixth class was is part of final term in Primary School, and in a way a marking of the end of childhood. And First Communion was when children are full of innocence and fun.

“Communion and Confirmation are highpoints for children, their families and extended families, and for their schools and communities. Dates were set back in September. New dates will be set, plans will be made, and in due course all will enjoy these wonderful occasions.,” Dr Browne said.