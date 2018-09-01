Communications Minister Denis Naughten faces post office grilling

Communications Minister Denis Naughten is set to be grilled over the planned closure of rural post offices as TDs threaten to pull support for the Government.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insisted he would stand by his colleague’s plans to shut 160 offices, part of cost-saving proposals to save the postal system.

Mr Naughten will appear before the Oireachtas communications committee next week, to answer questions about the deal done and the fear businesses will close and jobs will be lost.

Committee chairwoman Hildegarde Naughton TD said: “While we [the committee] understand the need for An Post to develop a strategic plan for the future viability of the network, we are also keenly aware that post offices are part of the social fabric of many rural communities, providing important services, particularly for many older and marginalised people.

The finance minister was forced to defend the plan yesterday after suggestions that rural TDs who have stood by the Government could remove their support.

Independent Clare TD Michael Harty said he would not support the budget unless the closures were stopped.

“The communities that are going to lose their post offices feel that there is going to be a cascade hitting their economic viability,” he said. “Once the post office goes, the last financial pillar in a community, the footfall in the town begins to decline. Shops are going to lose business as will pharmacies, because people will move to the next town where a post office is available.”

Fianna Fáil TDs have also said closures will be negotiated with the Government as part of budget talks.