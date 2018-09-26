Home»Breaking News»ireland

Committee wants Department to ban vending machines in schools

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 01:29 PM

The Department of Education is facing calls to ban vending machines in schools.

The Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs met today to discuss tackling childhood obesity.

Early intervention was highlighted as essential to teach young people how to make healthy eating decisions throughout their life.

Fianna Fail's Spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, Anne Rabbitte, thinks that monitoring children's weight needs to be done in a more normalised school setting.

Ms Rabbitte said: "I think we should be normalising what we are doing as opposed to taking it away in that particular setting, but I do think we need to start gathering data.

"The best way of gathering data, if we are talking about the earlier sector, we've a 97% take-up in the ECCE. Surely we should be starting at the first point of entry.

"That should be with the GP, but there should be a mechanism for continuing it on."

When it comes to tackling obesity among older children, it was revealed that 27% of secondary schools are said to have a vending machine on site.

While the Department of Education said they would support any school who wished to oppose a fast foot outlet opening near them, they have no intention of banning vending machines.

Chair of the Committee Senator Catherine Noone said that's not good enough.

She said: "There are so many opportunities for children to get junk food. Really and truly, there should be a directive on this from the department."


KEYWORDS

Obesityschoolsvending machines

Related Articles

Squats and lunges could be key to cutting child obesity – study

EU donates €2.6m to healthy eating scheme in Irish schools

Growing support for ban on unhealthy foods in school vending machines

Oireachtas committee calls for ban on vending machines selling junk food in schools

More in this Section

Study finds what impacts most on our mental health, and what we do to relieve stress

Peter McVerry Trust: Govt's Housing First strategy 'a game changer'

Ireland to join European Southern Observatory in 'hugely significant' move for Irish scientists

Gardaí make 18 arrests and seize five vehicles in Carlow


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »