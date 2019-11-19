Committee setting guidelines for personal injury awards will meet in 'very near future'

The Chief Justice has identified the members of a committee that will set new guidelines for personal injury awards.

Mr Justice Frank Clarke told an insurance fraud conference organised by Insurance Ireland in Dublin that he plans to have the committee meet "in the very near future".

Once the Council and its committees are established, the Chief Justice will then be able to formally nominate its members but he has consulted and identified the persons he intends to nominate "so as to hit the ground running".

One of the committee's early tasks will include the benchmarking of damages in Ireland to those in comparable countries.

The Personal Injuries Commission found last year that the average soft-tissue award in Ireland is more than four times that in the UK at more than €17,000. The Judicial Council Act 2019 providing for the setting up of such a committee was enacted in July.

Mr Justice Clarke told insurers at the conference that they will have to cooperate with the committee, which will comprise of judges from the High Court, Court of Appeals, as well as district and circuit courts.

He said the committee is aware of the urgency in resolving the issue but said that it is important not to "jump the gun" which could make any changes susceptible to legal challenges.

“I am mindful of the urgency of this,” he said.

We should not be rushed in a way which makes it open to legal challenge.

He said a fraudulent claim is not only a fraud on society but also a fraud on the courts. He said someone is fraudulently invoking a court to make a false claim and the judiciary takes that very seriously.

Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance, Michael D’Arcy TD welcomed the announcement.

He said that the recalibration of award levels will go a very significant way towards addressing the current problems around the affordability and availability of insurance being experienced by impacted businesses and voluntary groups.

Business representative group Ibec welcomed the announcement too.

Dr Neil Walker, head of infrastructure at Ibec, said: "Ibec has long argued that a reduction of up to 75% is merited across a wide range of bodily injuries. Ireland is way out of kilter with international norms.

"This review, if completed quickly and implemented effectively, has significant potential to stem the crippling cost of employer and public liability insurance premiums."