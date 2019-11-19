News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Committee setting guidelines for personal injury awards will meet in 'very near future'

Committee setting guidelines for personal injury awards will meet in 'very near future'
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 04:32 PM

The Chief Justice has identified the members of a committee that will set new guidelines for personal injury awards.

Mr Justice Frank Clarke told an insurance fraud conference organised by Insurance Ireland in Dublin that he plans to have the committee meet "in the very near future".

Once the Council and its committees are established, the Chief Justice will then be able to formally nominate its members but he has consulted and identified the persons he intends to nominate "so as to hit the ground running".

One of the committee's early tasks will include the benchmarking of damages in Ireland to those in comparable countries.

The Personal Injuries Commission found last year that the average soft-tissue award in Ireland is more than four times that in the UK at more than €17,000. The Judicial Council Act 2019 providing for the setting up of such a committee was enacted in July.

Mr Justice Clarke told insurers at the conference that they will have to cooperate with the committee, which will comprise of judges from the High Court, Court of Appeals, as well as district and circuit courts.

He said the committee is aware of the urgency in resolving the issue but said that it is important not to "jump the gun" which could make any changes susceptible to legal challenges.

“I am mindful of the urgency of this,” he said.

We should not be rushed in a way which makes it open to legal challenge.

He said a fraudulent claim is not only a fraud on society but also a fraud on the courts. He said someone is fraudulently invoking a court to make a false claim and the judiciary takes that very seriously.

Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance, Michael D’Arcy TD welcomed the announcement.

He said that the recalibration of award levels will go a very significant way towards addressing the current problems around the affordability and availability of insurance being experienced by impacted businesses and voluntary groups.

Business representative group Ibec welcomed the announcement too.

Dr Neil Walker, head of infrastructure at Ibec, said: "Ibec has long argued that a reduction of up to 75% is merited across a wide range of bodily injuries. Ireland is way out of kilter with international norms.

"This review, if completed quickly and implemented effectively, has significant potential to stem the crippling cost of employer and public liability insurance premiums."

READ MORE

UCC forced to scrap plans to increase fees by €200

More on this topic

Judges to review personal injury claim award levels in bid drive down high premium costsJudges to review personal injury claim award levels in bid drive down high premium costs

Findings in review of dual pricing in insurance sector not due until end of 2020Findings in review of dual pricing in insurance sector not due until end of 2020

Drive a hard bargain for better car insuranceDrive a hard bargain for better car insurance

New rules to improve transparency in insurance sector receive cautious welcomeNew rules to improve transparency in insurance sector receive cautious welcome


InsuranceTOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court

Quarter of young people in Ireland suffer from severe anxietyQuarter of young people in Ireland suffer from severe anxiety

New social housing development to be unveiled in DublinNew social housing development to be unveiled in Dublin


Lifestyle

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »