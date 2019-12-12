News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Committee recommends Fianna Fáil TD be reprimanded for voting for colleague in Dáil

Lisa Chambers
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 05:02 PM

A committee has recommended that a Fianna Fáil TD should be reprimanded for voting for a colleague in the Dáil chamber.

Lisa Chambers could now receive a caution after the decision by the Committee on Members Interests - but only after the move is itself approved by the Dáil.

Ms Chambers previously apologised in October for voting for deputy party leader Dara Calleary while in his seat in the chamber. She said she “inadvertently” sat in Mr Calleary's seat, beside her own.

The TD said she “pressed the button in error” while he was outside the chamber for a radio interview.

A complaint about this has now been considered by the committee and its report is expected to go before the Dáil in the coming days.

It is understood Ms Chambers will escape any penalty and simply receive a warning over the incident. Asked to comment, Ms Chambers said she had not seen the report yet but - based on reports - added: “I thank my colleagues on the Dáil members interests committee for their work and appreciate their acceptance of my explanation that it was a genuine mistake. I, of course, respect their findings.”

Meanwhile, a committee decision over complaints about voting irregularities by two other Fianna Fáil TDs has been deferred until next year.

The committee is looking at why and how Niall Collins voted six times for colleague Timmy Dooley, who was not in the chamber.

Both have apologised and said this was wrong. However, there are incomplete explanations as to why the proxy vote took place.

The committee has written to Mr Dooley to ask him why he apologised and to seek more information. More legal advice is also being sought. The committee has deferred its discussion on the matter until the middle of January.

Meanwhile, the committee also considered complaints about former TD Dara Murphy about his attendance in the Dáil while also working in Brussels as well as other matters relating the former Fine Gael deputy.

The committee has told the complainant - Fianna Fáil whip Michael Moynihan - that the matter could be referred to the Standards in Public Office Commission but that it has no role as Mr Murphy is no longer a member of Dáil Éireann.

