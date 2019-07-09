News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Committee may visit Naval HQ to assess staffing

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 05:40 AM

The joint Oireachtas committee on foreign affairs and defence has been urged to visit Naval Service headquarters to investigate for itself how bad manpower levels are.

It has also been asked as a matter of urgency to speak to senior commanders in the Defence Forces to ascertain the true extent of the manpower crisis which forced the Navy to tie up two ships.

The requests have been made to the committee by Independent senator Gerard Craughwell, a former member of the Defence Forces, and come following a row between Paul Kehoe, the minister with responsibility for defence, and some military commanders over the reason for tying up two ships.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday waded into the controversy, sided with Navy claims that staffing shortages are to blame for the docking of LÉ Eithne and LÉ Orla.

Mr Varadkar was asked to clarify confusion after concerns that Mr Kehoe had contradicted and undermined a commander in the row. Mr Kehoe claimed the vessels are docked for maintenance reasons. But Commodore Mick Malone, the Navy’s most senior officer, said they were taken out of service because of inadequate staffing levels.

Mr Varadkar said: “As you know, the Navy has been short-staffed for quite some time. As we approach full employment, lots of people are finding it hard to get staff. And the Navy is one of those areas.

So rather than spreading the crews over seven ships, they are now going to fully staff and fully equip five and two will go into maintenance in the meantime. I think the flag officer described it as ‘cutting the cloth to fit the measure’ and that is what is going to be done.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson later clarified that he was aware there were nine ships.

Meanwhile, the Irish Maritime Forum has accused Mr Kehoe of “throwing Commodore Malone under a bus”. It said this was “entirely dishonourable” and that Mr Kehoe was probably aware Commodore Malone “wouldn’t contradict him because of military discipline”.

Mr Kehoe tried to defend himself yesterday by again saying that the ships had to be tied up for maintenance, but admitted the Naval Service faces staffing issues and is only at 88% of its required strength.

Mr Craughwell said he has written to the Oireachtas committee chairman, Brendan Smith, requesting a visit to the Navy’s headquarters in Haulbowline, Co Cork, so its members can get an accurate picture of the manpower crisis.

“There needs to be an external investigation into this immediately. Foreign direct investment depends on strong Defence Forces,” said Mr Craughwell.

Fianna Fáil’s defence spokesman, Jack Chambers, said Mr Kehoe has clearly contradicted Commodore Malone and also dragged chief of staff, vice-admiral Mark Mellett, into the controversy “which was totally inappropriate”.

He said Mr Kehoe has “undermined” the two senior officers.

“It’s well known the Navy plans ship maintenance months in advance and in the case of at least one of the ships, this was not due to take place until September,” Mr Chambers said.

READ MORE

EPA: Nitrogen in Dublin air may be public health risk

More on this topic

PDForra private health plan to be extended

Defence Force pay review to take place within three months

10% pay rise for Defence Forces

Defence Forces national executive meeting to consider fall-out from PSPC report

Defence ForcesOireachtasTOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Vet suspended for misconduct after giving woman wrong ashes after cremating her dog

'New lower running regime' raises fears for around 100 jobs at Moneypoint

Average of 50 domestic violence applications made every day last year

Works to stabilise historic Cork buildings to begin


Lifestyle

Hall & Oates prove Marquee draw for final night

Designs on you: The benefits of hiring a professional to achieve your dream interior

Wedding of the Week: Love at first sight for Doneraile bride

Snow laughing matter as 17 women trek the Arctic in aid of DEBRA Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »