News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Committee hears Tusla had concerns about creche chain before RTÉ exposé

Committee hears Tusla had concerns about creche chain before RTÉ exposé
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Tusla has told the committee that it had concerns with the Hyde and Seek chain of creches before the programme aired and enforcement actions were underway.

However, it says it had no evidence of the high degree of serious non-compliance shown in the programme.

The child and family agency and the Department of Children are before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon following last week's RTÉ creche exposé.

Tusla's Brian Lee was asked if it has considered introducing mandatory CCTV in childcare facilities.

"I would support any particular regulation because that would support the protection of children," Mr Lee said.

Tusla says it has not got the power to shut down a service that is not registered, it must prosecute, which takes too long.

If a service is registered and has a serious breach, the most they can do is deregister them but they must give the service 21 days notice within which it can still operate.

READ MORE

Dublin City Council to evict up to 50 social housing tenants who are in arrears

Bernie McNally from the Department of Children says it is looking into beefing up Tusla's powers.

"Where Tusla find that the standard is so concerning we will look to give them those powers to close those services down immediately," said Ms McNally.

Tusla says it can never guarantee that these issues will never arise again, but inspections and regulations reduces the risk significantly.

Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chain

Update 11.20am: An investigation into the standard of care at a creche chain in Dublin was “deeply distressing”, TDs and Senators have been told.

An undercover investigation into the Hyde & Seek creches revealed children were being roughly handled.

It also showed a series of fire safety breaches at the multimillion-euro family-run business.

The company has four creches across Dublin city catering for children from three months up to 12 years.

The appalling mistreatment of children and the terrible management practices were unacceptable and inexcusable

Undercover footage revealed repeated breaches of regulation, as well as concerns around sleep room conditions.

Bernie McNally, assistant secretary general of the early years division at the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, is appearing before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee in an emergency meeting.

“Last week’s (RTE) Prime Time Investigates programme was deeply distressing for all of us to watch,” she said.

“The appalling mistreatment of children and the terrible management practices were unacceptable and inexcusable.

“I know that Tusla, in collaboration with the gardai and the fire safety authorities, are pursuing those responsible.

“We are working intensively to improve quality in services and to ensure that there is robust regulation.

“We believe that Hyde & Seek does not represent the standard of care and education offered by the 4,500 services.

“But one case such as this is one case too many, and we are working extremely hard with Tusla, and via other means, to ensure that all children have access to loving and nurturing services, and to ensure that services which do not meet required standards are closed down as soon as legally possible.”

Pat Smyth, interim chief executive at Tusla, also addressed the committee (Oireachtas/PA)
Pat Smyth, interim chief executive at Tusla, also addressed the committee (Oireachtas/PA)

Pat Smyth, interim chief executive at Tusla, the child and family agency, told the Oireachtas committee the behaviour towards children and the serious breaches of regulations at Hyde & Seek creches were “shocking, unacceptable, and worrying”.

He added: “Tusla had concerns regarding repeated breaches of compliance with regulations in all the Hyde & Seek services which were informed by inspection, some of which was triggered by information received through the Unsolicited Information Office.

“However, it is most important to state in the clearest possible terms that Tusla’s Early Years Inspectorate had no evidence of the serious child protection concerns or the high degree of serious non-compliance with standards that was shown in the RTE programme.

“Indeed, the behaviours displayed are unlikely to be evident during an inspection and we rely on good professional practice and appropriate mandatory reporting under Children First, or through Tusla’s Unsolicited Information Office for the notification of child protection concerns.”

READ MORE

Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tusla calls for powers to shut down poor standard crechesTusla calls for powers to shut down poor standard creches

UCC expert named new child protection rapporteurUCC expert named new child protection rapporteur

Panel reveals that 13 young people died while under care of child protection system last yearPanel reveals that 13 young people died while under care of child protection system last year

Gardaí raid 23 addresses in 11 counties in child porn investigationGardaí raid 23 addresses in 11 counties in child porn investigation

Bernie McNallyEarly Years Division at the Department of Children and Youth AffairsHyde & SeekPat SmythTuslaTOPIC: Child protection

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »