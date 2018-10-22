Committee asked to work on abortion bill over break

Simon Harris has asked that the Oireachtas health committee sit during the Halloween break to progress abortion legislation as quickly as possible.

The health minister has committed to having abortion services in place from the start of January, but the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill will have to be passed first.

Mr Harris wrote to chair of the health committee , Michael Harty, last Thursday to ask that they work during the break next week.

A second-stage vote on the bill takes place in the Dáil tomorrow, allowing it to go to committee stage. However, it is understood the Government is concerned some TDs may filibuster and seek to delay the legislation when it returns to the Dáil, and so is keen to progress with other stages as fast as possible.

Mr Harris said: “I believe good progress is being made. Yes, it is going to be challenging, but isn’t it about time we have challenged ourselves as a country in this area.”

The minister told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics that Peter Boylan is working with the medical colleges and the HSE to ensure services can be in place for the new year.

Dr Harty said he had sent the letter to all members of the committee and it will be decided on Wednesday as to whether they will sit during their break.

“I expect that there will be a considerable number of amendments to the bill and it will take a number of sessions for it to complete committee stage,” he said.

Obviously, if there is an urgency in getting it through committee stage, the committee would take that into account. But the main concern would be that everybody gets a fair opportunity to put down amendments.

Committee member Louise O’Reilly said she had suggested at the meeting last Wednesday that members meet over the break.

The Sinn Féin TD said: “It didn’t get any support. However, if there’s support for it now, I’m still happy to sit over the break.”

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell, who is also on the committee, said there should be “no issue” with sitting through the break.

However, Stephen Donnelly said November 7 had already been pencilled in to hear amendments.

“As such, it makes sense to leave it to the 7th so nobody feels like they are being caught out and people have the time to discuss amendments,” said the Fianna Fáil health spokesman.