Commissioner urges public to notify Gardaí of 'blatant' breaches of movement restrictions

People have been urged to tell Gardaí of "very blatant" breaches of restrictions on movement after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said there had been some "slippage" in compliance, including people hosting house parties.

The Garda Commissioner was speaking as Gardaí were handed tough new powers, initially to last only until midnight on Easter Sunday, which will allow them to enforce the public health restrictions, up to and including arrest.

However, Commissioner Harris stressed that the granting of the new powers would not alter the "community policing" approach of the force, and that anyone found in breach would be asked to return home or change their behaviour.

He said the new powers would only be used if and when necessary and in a proportionate way.

The Minister for Health had signed the order granting the new powers on Wednesday evening following consultation with the Taoiseach, the Commissioner and the Attorney General.

At a briefing today Commissioner Harris said more than 50 checkpoints will be held around the country this weekend to ensure people comply with regulations that they undertake only essential journeys and do not go beyond 2km from their homes.

"Enforcement is only at the very end of non-compliance by people," the Commissioner said.

He said the approach would be based around informing people, engaging with them and encouraging them to comply, meaning anyone straying beyond the requirements will be asked to return home

"What we are saying is the discipline required to live by this medical advice is starting the slip a little," he said.

We are starting to see people exercise more than 2km from their home, people moving for non-essential reasons, we are also seeing house parties.

The Commissioner said anyone with concerns should inform Gardaí.

"If somebody sees something very blatant they should let us know," he said.

"The regulations are backing up all the advice and restrictions provided by the CMO.

"They [the public] should let us know so we can act, arrive there, deal with the situation and hopefully then resolve it."

The Commissioner said: "I don't expect conflict, the vast majority have been in compliance with this."

He said there was already "great societal pressure" to comply with the regulations laid out by government and "regrettably a small minority" were not doing so, adding: "that is perhaps increasing".

The operation of the new policy will be issued to all members of An Garda Siochana today and the Commissioner also said that spit guards were also now an added PPE option for members of the force, following a number of incidents that have taken place over recent weeks in which Gardaí and members of the public have been targeted.

As for one journey that would normally be undertaken this coming weekend, the Commissioner said: "Regrettably, delivering Easter eggs is not an essential journey."