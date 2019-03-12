Commissioner praises unarmed gardaí who arrested man with submachine gun

The Garda Commissioner has praised three gardaí who responded to reports of shots being fired in Dublin's Ballymun yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised when a man was seen armed with a sub-machine gun and firing randomly into the air.

Gardaí were called to a report of a man armed with a firearm in the Poppintree area of Ballymun at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí at the scene after a shooting incident in the Poppintree area of Ballymun this evening. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Garda Armed Support Units were also dispatched to the scene.

However, a man in his 30s was arrested shortly afterwards by unarmed gardaí - a Sergeant and two local Garda members - and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí also recovered a firearm after gaining entry to a house on Cranogue Road.

The house was sealed off for a time while the Defence Forces were called in to deal with a suspect device, thought to be a grenade, which was made safe shortly before 8pm.

Commissioner Drew Harris, who visited the scene last night, said "The gardaí involved showed great bravery in ensuring the safety of the public."