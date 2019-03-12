NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Commissioner praises unarmed gardaí who arrested man with submachine gun

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 07:43 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Garda Commissioner has praised three gardaí who responded to reports of shots being fired in Dublin's Ballymun yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised when a man was seen armed with a sub-machine gun and firing randomly into the air.

Gardaí were called to a report of a man armed with a firearm in the Poppintree area of Ballymun at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí at the scene after a shooting incident in the Poppintree area of Ballymun this evening. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Garda Armed Support Units were also dispatched to the scene.

However, a man in his 30s was arrested shortly afterwards by unarmed gardaí - a Sergeant and two local Garda members - and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

READ MORE: Varadkar will accept new Brexit deal details, EU chief assures; DUP to scrutinise deal before vote

Gardaí also recovered a firearm after gaining entry to a house on Cranogue Road.

The house was sealed off for a time while the Defence Forces were called in to deal with a suspect device, thought to be a grenade, which was made safe shortly before 8pm.

Commissioner Drew Harris, who visited the scene last night, said "The gardaí involved showed great bravery in ensuring the safety of the public."

