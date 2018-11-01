Home»Breaking News»ireland

Commission to begin investigating child sex abuse allegations against Bill Kenneally next week

Thursday, November 01, 2018 - 12:44 PM

The Commission of Investigation into allegations of child sex abuse against Bill Kennealy will begin next Monday.

It will be led by retired Circuit Court judge Barry Hickson, who says today is an important day for survivors.

Bill Kennealy is currently serving a 14-year jail sentence for abusing teenage boys in Waterford in the 1980s and the former basketball coach is due to stand trial for further offences.

The commission will look into what - if anything - organisations including the Gardaí, Basketball Ireland and the Waterford Diocese, knew about the allegations.

Mr Justice Hickson said: "The survivors have been calling for an investigation for a number of years and I intend to ensure the facts are established in line with the Terms of Reference for this Commission.

Bill Kennealy.

“As there are criminal proceedings ongoing, it has been complex to establish this Commission of Investigation and I want to acknowledge the considerable work undertaken by the Department of Justice and Equality with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office."

He also called for the "continued cooperation" of politicians and the media to ensure no current or future criminal proceedings are prejudiced.

He said: "Central to the work of this Commission is ensuring that the work we do in no way adversely impacts on any further criminal proceedings, including on the accused’s right to a fair trial or on the rights of those who have made further allegations of sexual abuse to have their claims fully investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted."

Formal hearings will begin later this month.


KEYWORDS

Child sex abuseBill KennealyIreland

Related Articles

Government to pilot joined-up service for child sex abuse victims next year

Children who sexually abuse need more help, says Children's Ombudsman

48% of Irish people believe Pope did not go far enough on clerical abuse - study

Sex abuse victim urges others to come forward

More in this Section

Housing charity reveals the average time homeless families spend in hubs

Gardaí exhume body of Kilkenny mother murdered 34 years ago as new witnesses come forward

Dublin's MetroLink plans delayed for a third time

Two EuroMillions players in Ireland win more than €230k each


Breaking Stories

5 things it’s only ok to do at the airport

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Are you aware of these 5 subtle symptoms?

International Stout Day: 7 things you need to know about this dark beer

‘Midaxi’ skirts are big news for autumn – here’s how to style this tricky trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »