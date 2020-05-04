Commission 'concerned at lack of Covid-19 testing consistency' for mental health staff

Staff at mental health facilities are not being tested regularly enough for coronavirus, according to the Mental Health Commission.

The group says across the 176 centres, there are not enough checks for Covid-19, especially when people who are residents in the facilities are so vulnerable.

Thirteen residents at the centres have died after getting the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. There are 55 services reporting suspected or confirmed cases.

Of the 112 suspected or confirmed cases reported among patients, 55 have been confirmed so far.

Meanwhile, of the 179 suspected or confirmed cases among staff, 71 have been confirmed.

In-patients mental health centres and 24-hour community residence care for over 3,800 mental health patients around the country.

The Commission is warning of “significant inconsistencies” in the way staff are being tested for the virus.

The commission said it contacted mental health services across the country and found that testing was planned at some while others had yet to hear anything.

Meanwhile, staff at some facilities that had already undergone testing reported delays in receiving results.

MHC Chief Executive John Farrelly said: “We continue to have significant concerns around staff testing in mental health services.”

“We are concerned at the lack of consistency, standardisation and oversight of this process.

“It is important that this is not seen as a once-off process and that the process for service-wide staff testing is embedded and repeated regularly.

“Staff have been and always will be a key line of defence in the protection of mental health residents and patients.

“If we want to keep them safe, then we must keep staff safe. We will continue to follow up on this matter with the HSE as a matter of priority.”

The commission sends a report on Covid-19 within its services to health officials every week.

“The Commission will continue to work in collaboration with service providers and health officials to do everything we can to uphold the safety, rights and wellbeing of patients and residents of our mental health facilities by highlighting risks, and escalating any concerns we find on an ongoing basis,” said Mr Farrelly.