Comment: Taoiseach ploughs his own furrow  at National Ploughing Championship

He may never have enlisted, but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made his way through the ploughing with military precision.

Unlike his predecessor, who was partial to a ramble, Leo arrived at the National Ploughing Association tent bang on time and two hours later, at exactly 1.30pm, he was getting back into his 4x4 which brought him back to more comfortable, urban ground.

During his whistlestop tour of the ploughing, Leo revealed that he had in the past been tempted by the Defence Forces and considered signing up — before he became commander in chief of Fine Gael, of course.

The admission was made quietly to a serving member of the Defence Forces in the Government of Ireland tent, which thankfully hadn’t blown away during Storm Ali.

The biggest revelation was to come, though: The Taoiseach can plough.

Yes, the Castleknock boy didn’t quite come dressed in the right attire to the sprawling agricultural site in Screggan, Co Offaly, but taking the reins, he certainly tried his best to get on board.

In Leo’s defence, the suit and tie probably made him a bit stiff, but he put in a big effort.

“Come on Ned, c’mon Ted,” he urged the two powerful Clydesdale cross draught horses that had been put under his direction.

Sligo farmer Coleman Cogan had bravely handed over the reins of control to the city Taoiseach.

“It’s actually faster than you think,” a nervous Leo said of the ploughing pace — yes, it’s amazing how things can run away on you.

While Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is now well used to having those under his order rear up against him, to Leo it understandably was a somewhat new, if not frightening, experience.

Thankfully the horses seemed to tow — or in this case walk — the line and Leo even got a round of applause after ploughing his first furrow.

While not exactly an experienced hand with the farming public, this was Leo’s second year attending the ploughing as Taoiseach — he had come more prepared.

Armed with multiple snippets of small talk from “what’s your name?” to “where are you from?” he posed for selfies and shook hands.

A small boy who was offered a handshake simply shrugged his shoulders, not knowing whether to drop the bottle of Fanta from his right hand or the brand-new hurley in his left.

A gaggle of screaming girls wearing canary yellow stetsons loitered outside the Fine Gael tent for the superstar Taoiseach to exit and quickly grabbed him for a selfie.

“OMG, OMG,” the transition year teenagers gasped.

“It will be great on my Instagram,” one of the excited bunch said.

One person who didn’t get near the Taoiseach was a lone protester who was kept well back by ploughing organisers.

“Shame, shame, shame, 4,000 homeless children,” the young man chanted, highlighting an issue the Taoiseach may not find as easy to get away from as the ploughing.